Costa Del Sol’s Marbella police to use drones to clamp down on those flouting lockdown restrictions





Marbella’s Mayor Ángeles Muñoz announced yesterday that the local police will now use drones to enforce lockdown restrictions to prevent further spread of the coronavirus crisis.

The drones, together with security forces and cameras located at various points in the city, will help to crack down on those flouting the country’s State of Alarm rules for the duration of the lockdown.

She also added that she has stepped up security around banks over the next few days to protect pensioners, and ensure they have safe access to their money.

“I’d like to thank the work of our law and security forces, including the local and national police, as well as the fire brigade, who have all given up their holiday and free time to provide additional security to keep us all safe,” stated Muñoz.



