Coronavirus: First Royal death as Princess Maria Teresa of Spain dies





Princess Maria Teresa of Spain has died aged 86 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The princess, of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family in Spain, passed away yesterday her younger brother, Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, announced.

The royals are members of the House of Bourbon-Parma which is a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family, descended from the French Capetian dynasty.

A cadet branch is created when a young member of a Royal Family, who is not the current heir, is granted lands and titles of his own.

Princess Maria Teresa was born in Paris, France on July 28, 1933 to parents, Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon, who had a total of six children.





Princess Maria did not have any children of her own. But she is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma, Duke of Parma and Piacenza, Princess Margarita and Prince Jaime.

