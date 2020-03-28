



CORONAVIRUS EXCLUSIVE – Euro Weekly News speaks with front line health care worker from Malaga in Spain

By Damon Mitchell

TODAY Euro Weekly News spoke exclusively with Dr. Felipe Rodriguez Staff who is a health care worker currently on the front line in the war against Coronavirus in Spain. He is an anaesthesiologist and works in critical care in the Hospital Regional Universitario Málaga.

When asked if there were any worries about the immense strain being put on the health service at the moment Felipe was keen to point out that “At this current time we do not have a shortage of staff. Although the hospital houses departments such as Cardiology, Maternity and Cosmetic Surgery, these are being directed to other hospitals.”

Felipe wanted to put people’s minds at ease by letting them know “the operating rooms are being readapted and redesigned so we are even more prepared. Respirators are being brought in from all over to cover needs.” with that he wanted to acknowledge that “there are many people working behind the scenes, not just doctors and nurses but engineers, technicians and electricians readying the hospital.”





On being asked if he had a message for our readers that may give them hope he thought it important to say that “The hospital is very much under control. Spanish medical care are doing their very best and the health system here is one of the most universal in the world,” he also said that “Emergency medical treatment is guaranteed. Doctors do not care who is paying the bill as long as the patients get the right treatment.”





He stressed that the health professionals “need the help of the residents. Please stay at home, please wash your hands and should you leave the house please stay at least two metres away from anybody else.”

In closing Dr. Felipe wanted to direct the public towards two telephone numbers,

900 400 061 – should be called if anybody is suffering from any symptoms of the Coronavirus or have come in contact with anybody who has the virus or are arriving from a risk zone.

955 545 060 – This number is for information with regard to the Coronavirus or if any member of the public should have any doubts.

If anybody suffers from any other medical emergency they should call 112 or 061