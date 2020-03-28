Amazon Delivery Man Sparks Outrage When Caught Spitting On Customer’s Package on Video

WATCH: A VIDEO THAT SHOWS AN AMAZON DELIVERY MAN SPITTING ON A PACKAGE HE HAD JUST DELIVERED HAS GONE VIRAL AND SPARKED OUTRAGE ACROSS AMERICA AS LOCAL RESIDENTS CALL FOR HIS ARREST.
-- Advertisement --
As most of the world takes extra precautions to prevent spreading coronavirus, including incessant hand-washing and avoiding touching one’s face or coughing without covering one’s mouth, some people are just too shameless to care.
The “ex” delivery man then gets up and takes a photo to confirm the delivery, as if nothing out of the ordinary had just occurred. It goes for granted, he doesn’t work for Amazon anymore…
Video courtsey of Facebook. PS. The video was captured on an Amazon Ring device…
Amazon Driver Spits On Package – CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Amazon driver spits on package.
Zveřejnil(a) Goodbye DNC dne Pátek 27. března 2020