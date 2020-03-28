Amazon Delivery Man Sparks Outrage When Caught Spitting On Customer’s Package on Video





WATCH: A VIDEO THAT SHOWS AN AMAZON DELIVERY MAN SPITTING ON A PACKAGE HE HAD JUST DELIVERED HAS GONE VIRAL AND SPARKED OUTRAGE ACROSS AMERICA AS LOCAL RESIDENTS CALL FOR HIS ARREST.

As most of the world takes extra precautions to prevent spreading coronavirus, including incessant hand-washing and avoiding touching one’s face or coughing without covering one’s mouth, some people are just too shameless to care.

In a video captured on Thursday evening at a duplex residence in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighbourhood, an Amazon delivery man is clearly shown leaning over and wiping saliva onto a package that he was in the processing of delivering and proceeding to wipe his spit across the box with his palm!So far the LA police department has not commented. The “ex” delivery man then gets up and takes a photo to confirm the delivery, as if nothing out of the ordinary had just occurred. It goes for granted, he doesn’t work for Amazon anymore…

Video courtsey of Facebook. PS. The video was captured on an Amazon Ring device…



