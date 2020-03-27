Victims of Domestic Abuse Can Ask for Help In Pharmacies Across Spain’s Malaga By Using This Special Code





The Junta of Andalucia has teamed up with pharmacies across the Costa del Sol to help victims of domestic abuse who find themselves in need during quarantine. If you are a victim of domestic violence and you need help, all you must do is go to the pharmacy and ask for the Mascarilla 19 (Facemask 19), which will activate a help protocol and notify emergency services.

Victims of domestic violence are suffering now more than ever, as many individuals are confined with their abuser because of the quarantine regulations. Due to these circumstances, the Junta of Andalucia has asked 680 different pharmacies around the entire province to help them assist these victims of domestic violence through a special code, Facemask 19.

This measure will be fully operational from the beginning of next week, March 30. The Andalucian Institute for Women (IAM) and the Andalucian Council of Official Pharmacist Colleges have agreed that any women who are suffering and experiencing domestic violence, can ask for help in a discrete manner at the pharmacy. In the whole of Andalucía, there are 3.878.