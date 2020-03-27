UK house prices set to plunge dramatically as Britons told not to move house amid coronavirus crisis





THE UK HOUSING MARKET LOOKS SET TO TAKE A SEVERE BEATING AS MINISTERS URGE HOUSE BUYERS TO PUT THEIR MOVES ON HOLD DURING THE LOCKDOWN DESIGNED TO STEM THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS Ministers have urged house buyers to put their imminent property moves on hold during the UK lockdown designed to stem the tide of coronavirus.



The Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said those due to move house should rearrange to a new date and delay the process of changing property and that even those scheduled to move on Friday should rethink plans to bring in the removal vans.

The Prime Minister declared this week that all non-essential trips out of the house were forbidden for at least three weeks as the government looked to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect the NHS from being overwhelmed by cases.