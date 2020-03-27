Timewaster faked Covid-19 symptoms to avoid fine, coming clean when Spain’s Guardia Civil called health services





A TIME waster not only flouted ‘lockdown’ measures but put on a theatre show for officers, pretending to be ill to avoid being fined.

Guardia Civil officers from A Coruña were driving along the AG-41 at Pontevedra when they spotted a man running alongside the motorway – and failing to comply with State of Alarm restrictions.

According to police sources, when they stopped him, he initially said he had no ID on him, then claimed he knew nothing about the ‘lockdown’ measures. When he realised he was not convincing anybody, he feigned illness, “pretending to be unwell and reproducing the symptoms of Covid-19”.

Guardia Civil said: “This meant the officers had to adopt the established protocol measures and mobilise health means.

“While waiting for the health service, and realising that his theatre performance would not stop him being denounced, the supposed symptoms suddenly disappeared.”

The health service was called off and the ‘actor’ was escorted home yesterday afternoon, denounced and ordered into confinement.





The Guardia Civil recommends “complete collaboration with the State Security Forces and Corps and with the health authorities in compliance with the Royal Decree on the State of Alarm”.



