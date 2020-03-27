The Spanish Health Ministry admits that China Sold them 50,000 Faulty Coronavirus Test Kits





DOCTORS IN MADRID WERE THE FIRST TO BECAME SUSPICIOUS OF THE KITS AND AFTER CAREFUL ANALYSIS FOUND THEM TO BE USELESS.

Spain, which has more than 56,000 infected people and more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths with the second-highest number of fatalities in the world after Italy, found that the rapid coronavirus test kits it purchased from Chinese company Bioeasy only correctly identified 30 percent of virus cases.

The director Spain’s Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said Spain tested 9,000 of the test kits and will return them based on their high error rate.

Madrid, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Spain received almost 10,000 of the kits supplied by a Chinese manufacturer.

The Health ministry argued that this failed purchase represents a very small percentage when compared to the 5.5 million tests bought with the 432 million euros that the Spanish Government spent with China.





It was actually the Chinese Embassy that in a series of messages published on Twitter assured that the company Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology “has not yet obtained the official license from the National Administration of Medical Products of China to sell its products.” (so why didn’t they do something about it then)?

In a statement, the Spanish Government reported that "it purchased a consignment from a national supplier, which imported them from China and whose product is CE marked . Spain is guided by EU regulations and, therefore, if a product has European approval, it can be marketed and purchased throughout the community space.





The problem with these rapid tests is their lack of precision: they only have a sensitivity of 30%, while the traditional test, the technique is known as PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which is slower but has been the reference until now, exceeds 80%.