International Orange Juice Futures up by One Fifth thanks to Coronavirus





MANY will remember the highly successful Trading Places movie which was all about Orange Juice futures and the fluctuation of price.

This is now hitting the OJ industry as demand has caused prices worldwide to rise by as much as 20 per cent as people look for healthy products due to coronavirus.

Dealers who work in the world of futures (prices expected for delivery several months ahead) see the lack of a work force to pick the fruit and difficulty in transportation as factors likely to reduce supply and increase costs.