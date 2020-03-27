Costa Almeria farmers support field hospital staff in Spain’s capital Madrid with fruit and veg donation





THE Costa Almeria’s agricultural sector is doing its bit to support the field hospital set up at Madrid’s IFEMA fair and congress complex with donations of fresh fruit and vegetables for all the staff.

The ASAJA Almeria Young Farmers’ Association has coordinated the first consignment in collaboration with a number of provincial agro-food companies and individual growers.

Due to arrive at the makeshift hospital today Friday are Almeria-grown aubergines, tomatoes, peppers, lettuces, cauliflowers, peas, broccoli, courgettes, water melon and papaya.

ASAJA explained that as the produce is perishable eight pallets have been sent to begin with to ensure it stays as fresh as possible, but that the province’s companies and farmers are happy to send more if needed.

The association also said other local companies might want to come on board with the initiative, “as we know the Almeria agricultural sector is supportive.”





“The agricultural sector is once again ready for whatever may come at difficult times like now”, ASAJA affirmed.



