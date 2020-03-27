BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus is spreading through the UK parliament as more test positive

Boris Johnson also has COVID-19 and says he has a temperature and persistent cough.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.
Just before the announcement of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Politicians post messages of support to Boris Johnson after he tested positive for coronavirus
Nicola Sturgeon said the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Scotland has risen from 894 to 1059 – an increase of 165 from Thursday’s total.The First Minister added that 72 patients with coronavirus symptoms are in intensive care units.
This is now a worrying time for the UK as two members of the government, including their Prime Minister test positive to the deadly virus, and Prince Charles testing positive to COVID-19 which was only announced yesterday.