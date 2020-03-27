Catalan police officer dies of Covid-19, as Government announces 700 officers infected in Spain





CATALAN police force, Mossos d’Esquadra has paid tribute to one of their officers who has died today of coronavirus.

It comes as the Ministry of Interior announced this afternoon 172 members of the Armed Forces are currently affected, together with more than 700 police officers across Spain.

Mossos d’Esquadra posted: “One of our officers has died aged 57, of the Covid-19. Our condolences to the family, companies and friends. Through our sadness and pain (we will) continue to work with the same passion for the service of the citizens. He will always be in our memories.”

-- Advertisement --





Un dels nostres agents ha mort als 57 anys per la COVID-19. El nostre condol a la família, companys i amics. Tot i la nostra tristesa i dolor continuem treballant amb la mateixa fermesa al servei dels ciutadans. El tindrem sempre en la nostra memòria. Descansa en pau company pic.twitter.com/Vt79hqTjzJ — Mossos (@mossos) March 27, 2020





Also revealed by the government this afternoon is the fact more than 9,400 health professionals are infected and three health workers have already died from the disease.





The number of deaths nationwide has reached 4,858 in Spain today, and there have been 769 deaths in just 24 hours, the largest increase since the crisis began. The number of people infected is 64,059.

Despite this data, there are some signs of stabilisation. Although the number of infections is 14 per cent more than yesterday, the increase on Thursday from Wednesday was 18 per cent, which reveals a slight downward trend.