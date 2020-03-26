WATCH: Spanish mayor’s moving thank you to Costa Almeria citizens for pulling together in a crisis





THE Almeria city mayor has posted a moving thank you to citizens pulling together and doing their bit to help overcome the coronavirus health crisis.

“In life there is always a moment to care for and to be looked after”, are the words at the beginning of the video Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco posted on social media this week.

“There is a time to protect and to be protected, to accompany and to be accompanied, to assist and be assisted”, it continues against a background of stirring music and images of medical staff, ambulance drivers, police officers, soldiers and firefighters.

“And that moment is now”, it says alongside shots of workers like taxi drivers, food outlet assistants and pharmacists who are continuing to provide essential services throughout the state of emergency.





“In Almeria it is the time for the commitment of everyone”, the video goes on.

“All as one, cooperating, working, encouraging and sharing.





“Thanks to those who are these days giving the best of yourselves doing the most important thing: which affects us all”, it says alongside images of the city’s deserted parks and streets and squares.

But adds, “Almeria is not empty: it is full or responsibility. We can be proud”