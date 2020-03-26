The Moorish Castle which overlooks Gibraltar City is to be illuminated in blue





IN a gesture of support for the members of the essential services and healthcare professionals, the balcony of the Moorish Castle, a medieval structure, will be illuminated in blue starting at 8pm tonight (March 26) and then at that time every evening during the current coronavirus COVID-19 emergency.

At 8pm in recent days, residents of several estates have spontaneously moved out on to their balconies in order to show their own support with applause and cheers. Ships in the Bay have also been participating by sounding their sirens.

Tonight, Thursday 26 March, the UK will be doing something very similar as major sporting and entertainment venues, national landmarks and historic buildings across the country will be illuminated in blue at 8pm (UK time).

These buildings include Wembley Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Cathedral, Belfast Titanic Signature Building, and the National Theatre.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said, “During this current emergency, when so many of us are worried about the health of our friends and family, the best thing we can do – apart from staying at home – is to say a huge thank you to everyone who is on the front line in the fight against this terrible virus.“



