Supermarket sales soar in Spain’s Balearic Islands





SALES in Balearic Islands supermarkets and grocery stores have soared as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Spanish press reported.

Despite the authorities’ guarantees on supplies, sales in large supermarkets have reportedly been up between 20 and 30 per cent on a typical day for this time of year.

Nevertheless, sales levels have come down from the days running up to the State of Alarm declaration, which a clear element of panic led to absolutely packed stores and a doubling in sales in some cases.

Even with the emergency situation restrictions on movements queues still form outside some outlets at certain times, especially first thing in the morning. El Corte Ingles and Mercadona have therefore established a series of rules to give priority to the elderly, medical professionals and other groups considered preference in terms of entry to the stores to do their shops.

Both large supermarkets and small businesses have adapted their opening hours to the exceptional health crisis situation and are closing earlier than normal.



