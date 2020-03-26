Spain’s Mallorca ‘See you soon’ campaign to reinforce stay at home message to defeat coronavirus





‘SEE you soon’, is the positive message at the centre of a new Consell de Mallorca social media campaign focused on the island’s main tourist markets to reinforce the importance of people staying at home to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

The island government said the aim was to “stress the importance of citizens’ personal effort to come out of the global health crisis as soon as possible.”

The campaign features an imaginary conversation on Whatsapp between a metaphorical Mallorca and someone who the Consell said “could be anyone of the millions of tourists who visit the island every year.

The island administration described the initiative as “a communication tool for supporting the tourism sector through an action which reinforces the Mallorca brand among the main markets, to have a presence during these weeks of uncertainty.”



