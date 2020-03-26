Spain’s Balearic Islands register highest number of new coronavirus infections in a day





THE Balearic Islands have registered the highest number of new coronavirus infections in a day.

Island Infectious Disease Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Francesc Alberti reported today Thursday that a further 98 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Up until now the greatest daily rise registered was 85 on March 22.

The Balearic coronavirus total stands at 660 Alberti said.

Of these 65 are in intensive care, 101 are infected medical personnel, 89 of whom are in Mallorca, and 292 are people in quarantine.





Alberti also reported there had been three further coronavirus fatalities, all of them in Mallorca.

There have now been 22 fatal victims of the virus on the islands.





So far 39 people have made a recovery.