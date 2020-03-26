Seville & Malaga’s Congress Centres ‘potential’ hospitals as Spain’s Andalusia COVID-19 cases soar to 3,010+





Seville and Malaga’s Congress Centres could be turned into ‘potential’ hospitals, according to the region’s health authorities, as Andalusia’s (coronavirus) COVID-19 cases soar to 3,010+.

The total death toll from the disease has also risen to 113. The region registered 24 deaths from the coronoavirus and 539 new cases in the last 24 hours alone. The number of patients infected and in intensive care has also risen to 116.

Malaga continues to be the most affected province, with 819 infected and 40 deaths, to date. Here’s a breakdown of the number of infected with COVID-19, and deaths across the region to date:

Málaga 819 cases (40 deaths)

Granada 579 cases (25 deaths)

Sevilla 535 cases (18 deaths)

Córdoba 291 cases (6 deaths)

Jaén 316 cases (14 deaths)

Cádiz 278 cases (4 deaths)

Almería 115 cases (5 deaths)

Huelva 77 cases (1 death)



