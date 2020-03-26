NHS Surge Strategy announced as coronavirus claims three more lives in Northern Ireland





A total of ten people in Northern Ireland have now died from the virus, including the three today, with 32 new positive cases confirmed on Thursday bringing the overall number of cases to 241.

It comes after Hospital visits have been banned and clinicians in Northern Ireland told to categorise patients who do not have coronavirus into priority groups in order to determine the level of care they need, as part of a reconfiguration of the health service.

The plan was outlined in a letter from Department of Health permanent secretary Richard Pengelly.

He said the health service was moving into the next phase of its Covid-19 strategy in order to concentrate resources on essential patient care.

The plans include prioritisation of patient care, reconfiguration of hospital services, urgent discharge of all medically fit patients, and an end to general hospital visiting – with very limited exceptions.





Trusts will also be maximising and utilising all spare capacity in residential, nursing and domiciliary care.




