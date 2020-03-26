Spain’s Costa-Del-Sol Residents left freaked out by Netflix TV Series that predicted the Coronavirus





A Netflix series, My Secret Terrius ‘predicted’ the coronavirus pandemic leaving viewers in the Costa del Sol freaked out and scared.

NETFLIX viewers have been left stunned by the Korean series My Secret Terrius, which appeared to predict the coronavirus pandemic back in 2018. Episode 10 of the final series shows a coronavirus being mutated to be used as a weapon, with a doctor desperate to find a cure.

Viewers of the series in Spain were especially worried as now there are 40,000 cases confirmed and almost 3,000 deaths reported across Spain. Malaga alone reported 145 coronavirus infections with 26 deaths in total yesterday.

In the drama My Secret Terrius that was released in 2018 (UNIQ's sungjoo was among the cast) they talked in details about the corona virus…. I had goosebumps… pic.twitter.com/nuQ3UYZlMR — 🦄 (@eoeoes) March 18, 2020



‘Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent,’ she’s shown saying, after comparing coronavirus to MERS. ‘What’s more serious,’ she adds, ‘is that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days. ‘The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed.’





She goes on to say that there’s no cure available, with a later scene showing a class of children being taught how to wash their hands properly to avoid the spread of the virus. The word ‘coronavirus’ has historically referred to a number of viruses, including the common cold before it was associated with Covid-19.

However, fans are nevertheless unnerved by the series. ‘In the drama My Secret Terrius that was released in 2018 (UNIQ’s sungjoo was among the cast) they talked in detail about the coronavirus…. I had goosebumps…,’ one viewer wrote.

Another added: ‘Just gonna leave this here but I am massively spooked. This series My Secret Terrius is on Netflix but came out 2 years ago and talks about the coronavirus we’re going through rn…’ ‘That scene in My Secret Terrius on Netflix about Coronavirus is scary…’ one more said.

However, others aren’t too bothered by the connection, with one fan writing: ‘Everyone freaking out about #mysecretterrius knowing about the Coronavirus … but you guys realise we didn’t discover just now that some Corona Viruses types cause SARS, MERS, and even some common cold strains. Chill…’

Scary stuff never the less!