Linda Lusardi has ‘beaten’ coronavirus according to husband Sam Kane… who insists she ‘still has a long way to go but is on a roll’





The former Page 3 girl, 61, was rushed to hospital earlier this week, where she has been suffering with COVID-19 and attempting to keep her fans updated from her sickbed.

But on Thursday night, Sam posted a statement that assured followers that, despite still having ‘a long way to go’, she looks to be through the worst of it.

He said: ‘My beautiful girl has dropped her oxygen intake today which is amazing news. She’s still got a long way to go but these baby steps are on a roll now.

‘I truly believe she’s beaten the virus now and her body is concentrating on healing itself after the battle.

Your messages and prayers are incredible.

‘Your support has been so strong and wonderful and I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. The most enormous Thank You to all of the NHS staff who continue to help get my girl back to health. You’re all angels.





‘To all of our close and dear friends who have sent so much love and support and helped over and above. I love you all. Thank you. I’ll keep you posted. #StaySafe.’