Health and Beauty News: Give your face a treat and relax with a facial massage





Give your face a treat and relax with a facial massage

FACE massage may sound like a slightly unnecessary addition to your already expanding skincare routine but giving your face a good massage has a wealth of benefits – firmer skin, better sleep and overall happiness not to mention an injection-free alternative to botox.

And you can do it in just five minutes.

There are no hard and fast rules to face massage, in fact, you should stay organic with your movements and adapt what you’re doing to your specific face structure and requirements.

For example, if you have a lot of tension in your jaw you would focus the massage on this area, rather than spending time on your eyes etc.

How to massage:





Always start from the centre of your face and move outwards and upwards, don’t be afraid to be firm.

Firstly, drop a small amount of face oil into the palms of your hands and rub lightly together. Place the palms of your hands against either side of your nose and sweep outwards and upwards. Repeat.





Try arranging your index and middle fingers into peace signs, join into a diamond shape and place your chin in the hollow. Sweep outwards along and up your jaw. Repeat.

Place your peace signs upright with each finger hugging the sides of your cheekbones in a V shape (your middle finger should be alongside your nose, your index finger on the outside of your face). Push up and repeat.

Now place your index finger on the outer corner of your eye pulling it taut. Use your middle finger from the same hand to sweep underneath your eye in an arch, pressing along the top of your cheekbone. Repeat.

Repeat the above move but taking your middle finger along the top of your eyebrows instead of underneath your eye. Firmly press in an arch from the beginning of your eyebrow outwards, working along the brow bone. Repeat.