Government step in and reduce food home delivery hours on Spain’s Costa del Sol as journalists go hungry!





Costa del Sol home deliveries of take away food reduced in Spain

AS a journalist feeding the latest and breaking news to readers in Spain with the current epidemic on as well as other world breaking news, life is of long hours and lack of time to cook.

Unfortunately, the reliable home delivery services of food have now been clamped down on with tougher regulations placed on home delivery services in the evening.

The new regulations are that deliveries have to stop at 8pm according to Sami’s beach bar in Torreblanca and orders have to be placed by 7pm.

The home delivery service told the Euro Weekly News: “Sorry about this but the police visited us today and they said the government are enforcing stricter laws now on evening deliveries, we have to stop at 8pm whereas before we were delivering up to 2am.”





Burnt chip butties saved the evening yesterday for this journalist! so be aware if you are reliant on take away food, you place your orders earlier!



