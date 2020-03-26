



Fuengirola working on economic measures to help sectors in the Costa del Sol most affected by the crisis in Spain

FUENGIROLA Town Hall has announced that the government team is working on a package of economic measures aimed at helping the sectors of society in Fuengirola that are most affected by the crisis caused by the Coronavirus. These will be reflected in the municipal budget for the year 2020 which is being prepared in accordance with the needs generated among the population of Fuengirola.

“We are a close and sensitive government team with our residents and their needs. Therefore, we are adapting all municipal resources to these new circumstances that the pandemic is generating. What we are concerned about now is guaranteeing the safety and health of all, but, equally, we are already working so that, when all this happens, we can serve the sectors of our society that need it most. We are not going to leave anyone behind,” said Mayor Ana Mula.

-- Advertisement --





In this way, Mula and her team are modifying the budget proposal for the current year in order to respond to the social emergencies that social sectors such as families, merchants and local self-employed will present.



