FA announces all teams below National League to end season immediately – results VOIDED





ALL Football in England below National League level will end immediately and all results will be ‘expunged’, the Football Association has announced.

This means that there will be no promotion or relegation in these divisions, the same will happen in the women’s game below the Women’s Super League and Championship level.

-- Advertisement --





A statement from the FA said: “We have been working collaboratively with the National League System (NLS), the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game since the outbreak of Covid-19 on how to conclude the 2019-20 season in the most appropriate way possible.

“These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game and in consultation across key stakeholders. Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.”





As a results, the FA and the National League system have ‘reached a consensus’ that the 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged.

This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two.





These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven.