Cuba Sends 52 Doctors to Spain to Help them Battle Through the Coronavirus Crisis





A few days ago, Cuban doctors arrived in Italy in a bid to help them battle the crisis caused by the coronavirus, soon a delegation from Cuba’s medical brigade will also arrive to Spain to help confront the current medical crisis it is facing.

Initially created and led Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more commonly known as Che Guevara, these medical brigades are loyal to the concept of international labor. Since their launch, these brigades have been known to assist during medical emergencies in countries like Haiti, Pakistan, and the African continent during the Ebola epidemic. Now amidst the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the Cuban doctors are on their way to assist Italy and Spain.

Despite the anti-communist propaganda spouted by capitalism to discredit Cuba’s economic model and despite the economic blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States, this country’s health model has been categorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an ideal world model.

The health crisis produced by COVID-19 is already revealing many cracks in the neoliberal capitalist model, which pursues economic interest over social policies. Thanks to the fact that Spain boasts of a public health system, it has been able to face this crisis, although it is heavily struggling due to the drastic cuts in the health department by the conservative PP government over the last decade.

Spain may be struggling to cope with this virus but when you compare this circumstance with a country, like the United States, which has a fully privatised health system, the situation does not seem as dire. In New York City alone, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has already reached the same level as in Spain, in only a matter of days.



