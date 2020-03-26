Celebrity News – Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams joins Heart Radio with her own Sunday show





Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams joins Heart Radio with her own Sunday show

VOGUE WILLIAMS is having a great few months – not only is she pregnant with her second child, but starting this Sunday, the TV presenter will host her own weekend breakfast show on Heart Radio.

The DJ and presenter took to Twitter to share the news with her followers, writing: “I am SO excited to share this news!!! I’m officially apart of the @global family! I start my new weekend breakfast show this weekend on @thisisheart. It’s gonna be loads of fun with amazing music and lots of laughs. Hope you tune in.”

Andy Everett, Managing Editor of Heart, said: “Vogue is a brilliant new addition to our weekend line-up here on Heart, with fantastic energy and a sense of fun that will really connect with our listeners. We’re delighted to welcome her to the family as we reveal a new weekend schedule on the nation’s favourite commercial radio station.”

Vogue, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars and Stepping Out recently revealed that she and husband Spencer Matthews are expecting their second child, and she is already five and a half months pregnant.



