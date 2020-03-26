BREAKING: Italian coronavirus death toll rises by 662 to 8,165





Italy’s coronavirus death toll has today jumped by 662 to 8,165 with more than 6,100 new cases recorded, taking the global total past half a million.

The total number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus has risen to 80,539, almost as many as China, where the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in December.

-- Advertisement --





The nation’s Civil Protection Agency reported 662 deaths today, bringing the country’s death toll to 8,165 – the highest in the world.

It comes after Italy’s death toll jumped by 683 to 7,503 on Wednesday, a decline in the daily tally of fatalities following a spike a day earlier.



