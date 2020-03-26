BREAKING: Police Will Arrest People Who Continue to Flout Lockdown Rules, Says Home Office





The Home Office says people who continue to flout lockdown rules will be breaking the law and could be arrested by police under new public health regulations strengthening police enforcement powers in England.

Its comes after police increased measures to limit the spread of coronavirus throughout the UK.

Officers in North Yorkshire Police announced they will use checkpoints to stop motorists making journeys that are not essential.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, said: ‘The new and significant restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Monday evening spell out very clearly what each and every one of us must do to save lives.

“The message is clear and the warning stark. Stay at home, save lives. These are the lives of the people we know and love. Our partners, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents.





“You may never be in such a position again where your simple actions will lead directly to saving lives.”



