Andalucia prepares contingency plan should coronavirus crisis worsen on Spain’s Costa Del Sol





JuanMa Moreno, President of Andalucia, is already preparing a contingency plan should the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis get any worse in Malaga, in a bid to avoid the collapse of its hospitals. Two more people died in the last 24 hours from Covid-19, increasing Malaga’s death total to 42. Eighty-six more people have also been diagnosed with the deadly disease, taking the new total to around 905.

Moreno has reassured Malaga’s health authorities that he is preparing a contingency plan to deal with a surge in the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19. Not only has he designated three specific hospitals in the province for coronavirus patients only (Regional, Clínico and Costa del Sol, with the support services of Guadalhorce), he has also identified hotels that can provide up to 300 additional beds if needed. “We will also convert Malaga’s Congress Centre into a temporary hospital if necessary,” he added.

Moreno attributes the high numbers of people infected with coronavirus in Malaga to its international airport, which transports 20 million passengers annually overseas. Flights to Italy were actually only halted three days before the State of Alarm, which is one of the reasons that Malaga’s Covid-19 cases are still increasing, he pointed out during his last press conference.





