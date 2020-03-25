UK Government Plans to Release Thousands of Burglars and Thieves due to Staff shortages as Coronavirus Ravages Britain’s Jails put fear into the Elderly

AS THE CORONAVIRUS QUICKLY SPREADS THROUGH BRITAINS JAILS THE UK GOVERNMENT HAS ASKED THE PRISON SERVICE TO DRAW UP PLANS TO RELEASE OLD AND INFIRM INMATES THEY BELIEVE POSE NO THREAT TO SOCIETY

The UK government has announced that it intends to ease pressure on prisons by increasing the number of prisoners released on home detention curfew with a tag, this comes as figures show that at least 10 percent of prison staff are at home on leave and self-isolating.

To protect staff and inmates facing the spread of the virus, older and infirm people who pose no threat must be set free, a similar scheme in Iran saw the early release of around 70,000 from state prisons all around the country.

But the PAS is calling for those inmates who are old or infirm; or have long passed their tariffs – if they are serving a wretched imprisonment for public protection (IPP) sentence; or simply do not pose a threat, to be released immediately.





These include the more than 1,700 prisoners, mostly men, aged 70 and over – some of whom are 80 or older, with a growing number in their 90s.

Releasing these prisoners, who are now completely harmless, will undoubtedly save lives, not just of prisoners but also of prison officers and other staff, especially in jails where there are wings full of elderly inmates. We have already had the first case of Covid-19 in a prisoner at Strangeways in Manchester.

Prisoners released in Iran to be bought back to Jail.

“So far, some 85,000 prisoners have been released,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday. “Also in the jails, we have taken precautionary measures to confront the outbreak.”

Many of the prisoners who were released most recently, “are likely to be protesters who were arrested during anti-government demonstrations in November”, adding that all prisoners are expected to be taken back into custody on April 3.