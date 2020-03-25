‘The Party is Over’ As Marbella’s Rich and Famous pull up roots and make a bee line for Dubai





GOODBYE MARBELLA – HELLO DUBAI! ANOTHER ‘COSTA EXODUS’ IS TAKING PLACE AS BARS AND RESTAURANTS ARE FORCED TO CLOSE AND BUSINESSES SHUT THEIR DOORS FOR THE LAST TIME.

Dubai, situated in the Arab Emirates, is in the news again after it was revealed local estate agents were being deluged with enquiries from Spain, specifically Marbella.

There seems to be a movement gathering, a silent exodus if you will, if so why?

Over the last few years, I have seen costs rising with an equal level of general apathy, Spain is simply becoming too expensive, unemployment is still erratic, public services are stretched to the limit. Now the region’s (Andalucia) reliance on tourism has shown that without the tourists the place is a ghost town, if you had the money where would you go?

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pumped into the infrastructure over the past 20 years, and it shows, Dubai has the best hospitals, the best schools and the most luxurious housing in the world. The Palms Dubai is a fantastic sight to see, I flew there myself a few years ago to visit a friend and was blown away by the size and quality of the whole thing.

At that time, ‘the Beckhams’ were over there on holiday staying in beautiful villa they bought a few years before, of course, every newspaper front cover was adorned with their image. There are many more celebrities who have bought properties too but many like to remain anonymous.

No one knows exactly how long the coronavirus pandemic will last but one thing is for sure, it will be the same after. Dubai, it’s a great place to save on taxes…