Spanish police officer seriously hurt after being run over during ‘State of Alarm’ patrol on A-42 at Toledo





A TRAFFIC police officer was run over and seriously hurt while carrying out a ‘State of Alarm’ patrol on the A-42 at midday today.

The 40-year-old officer from the Leganes detachment suffered brain trauma and a fractured tibia after being struck by a vehicle at Casarrubuelos, Toledo.

SUMMA 112 airlifted the wounded man to Doce de Octubre Hospital in a “serious condition”.

Guardia Civil arrested four people travelling in the car.

Colleagues wished the officer all the best in a post: “A big hug and our wish for a speedy recovery to Manuel, of Madrid Traffic, who was run over today on the A-42 at a checkpoint set up to verify compliance with the measures of State of Alarm. The four occupants of the vehicle have been arrested.”



