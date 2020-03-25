Spain´s National Police Warn Elderly over Stranger Danger





ELDERLY residents have been told to use extreme caution over unexpected people visiting their homes during Spain´s current lockdown restrictions.

The National Police say that they are concerned that criminals may try to take advantage of older members of the community, by calling on them and making false claims about who they are.

-- Advertisement --





They are also worried about phone calls that may be made asking for personal details.

The advice is be vigilant and not to open the door to people who are you not expecting to see, as they might want to get indoors to rob the home or simply con the resident of money.

Areas of concern include visits from home delivery companies where a prior appointment has not been made, and people claiming to be health service workers who allegedly offer a Covid-19 test or want to disinfect the property,





Other ruses include hawkers of protective gloves and masks allegedly acting on behalf of the local council or medical centre.

The police have also warned that some criminals may even look to sell “magical cures” for the coronavirus.





As for unexpected phone calls, residents have been reminded that they should under no circumstances give their personal details like bank account numbers.