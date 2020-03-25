Spain’s Murcia Area sees Bar Hosting Lock-In to Break Lockdown Law





A BAR owner faces a big fine after he broke the emergency closure rules by opening up to serve customers behind closed doors.

The premises in El Palmar, Murcia, were raided by police in the middle of the night, after residents tipped them off that people were coming in and out of the premises.

In scenes reminiscent of the Speakeasy era during the American years of prohibition, customers entered the premises by knocking on the emergency door, which could only be opened from the inside.

The ‘lock-in’ raid by the police netted six customers at 3.00am, along with the bar owner, who said that the emergency confinement law was “not that important”.

The importance of his bank balance might interest him much more, as he faces a fine of at least €60,000 if the letter of the law is followed.





His customers also face penalties, starting at €600 at the bottom of the scale, which made it an expensive drinking session for all concerned.



