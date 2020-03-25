Multi Millionaire Building & Engineering Boss Part time based In Spain’s Mallorca Slams Builders Still Going To Work

Building boss Steve Borley Managing Director of CMB Engineering has slammed builders still going to work in both Spain and the UK.

Borley who resides in Spain’s Mallorca when not in the UK operating his huge companies took to twitter to condemn those still going to work.

This is no different the the people who were blamed for bringing the lockdown into force in the first place but difference is it’s behind hoardings. Building apartments and student accommodation is not essential work pic.twitter.com/HSlvmJvgb7 — Steve Borley (@SteveCMB) March 24, 2020

-- Advertisement --

Borley pictured in his tweet a photo of hundreds of workers mingling together in a canteen totally unmasked and certainly not at safe distance from each other.





It follows the news that the UK and Spanish governments are still allowing builders to continue with constructions despite total lockdown in Spain and Britain seeming to be in total confusion of what is and what is not lockdown.

Borley himself has his thousands of staff staying at home, not putting wealth before health.





The Cardiff City football director and previous owner/chairman, self made multi millionaire from humble beginnings is certainly not impressed.

Euro weekly news reader and builder based in Fuengirola Mike Knight agrees he told the Euro Weekly News:

“I saw Steve’s tweet, he’s exactly correct, we only saw yesterday in the Euro Weekly News of millionaires still having construction going on in Marbella, it’s crazy, thankfully Borley see’s other wise and I’m glad he’s spoken out, I’m a Cardiff City fan and know him well, he saved our club and he’s a very humble straight talking man, I’m following his advice for sure and I can’t believe others are continuing with construction both here in Spain and the UK”

Builders and engineers across Europe also agreed with Borley’s tweet, one being Mike M’Carthy originally from Swansea but now operating out of La Cala on the Costa del Sol who said: ” He’s exactly correct no construction should be taking place, I’m actually a Swansea City fan as my brother Sean played for them but I have always admired Borley as he’s a level headed guy and it’s good to see him speak out”