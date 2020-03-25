Meghan Markle Forbids Prince Harry from Flying back to the UK as Prince Charles tests Positive for the Coronavirus





MEGHAN MARKLE HAS KICKED UP ANOTHER ‘RIGHT ROYAL STIR’ AS SHE FORBIDS HARRY FROM LEAVING HER AND 10 MONTH OLD ARCHIE AT HOME IN THEIR MANSION IN VANCOUVER, SO HE CAN SEE HIS FATHER PRINCE CHARLES WHO IS SUFFERING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.

It is understood that Meghan will not allow Prince Harry from travelling anywhere, including returning to the UK to see his father Prince Charles. In fact, she is not letting his royal highness go anywhere as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Canada brings fears over the safety of little Archie, the Sussex’s 10-month-old son.

PRINCE CHARLES will be feeling under the weather, likely with a cough and a temperature, after his coronavirus diagnosis – and will need to take all necessary precautions as he self-isolates in Balmoral with Camilla,72, who is also at Balmoral, has tested negative for the virus, so is separating herself from the prince.

The Queen and Prince Philip are still in self-isolation at Windsor Castle after it was revealed a member of staff at Buckingham Palace had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.





“The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”



