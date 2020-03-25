Man stuck in coronavirus lockdown sends his dog to the supermarket to get a bag of Cheetos

With majority of the world now on lockdown due to coronavirus, a man in Mexico has devised an ingenious way of getting what he wants without having to leave the house.

Antonio Munoz was craving for some Cheetos on the third day of his quarantine.

Instead of calling up the shop to see if they would graciously deliver a bag of crisps, he enlisted the help of his trusty pet dog.

The chihuahua had a note attached to its back which read: “Hello Mr. Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot. She has $20 attached to her collar.

“WARNING: She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour.”



