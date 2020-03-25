Italian Priest Hilarious Live Mass Video Goes Viral after his iphone filter turned him into a Wolf and a Boxer!





AN ITALIAN PRIEST WAS LEFT SCOLDING PRANKSTERS AFTER A LIVE MASS HE WAS BROADCASTING SHOWED HIM AS A WOLF AND A BOXER!

An Italian priest broke Facebook’s cardinal rule — never leave the filters on.

Paolo Longo, a priest at the Church of San Pietro and San Benedetto di Polla in Salerno province, made the social media sin while streaming a catholic mass on Facebook during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

During the nearly 50-minute mass, Facebook AR filters activate to make Longo appear to be wearing various animated outfits including a futuristic helmet and a wizard hat.

“You made us laugh, but without malice only with great affection,” a follower responded in Italian.





The priest also laughed off the error, later posting, “Even a laugh is good” in Italian

I have to say it is absolutely hilarious, video courtesy of 9 Nine News melbourne.



