Italian Priest Hilarious Live Mass Video Goes Viral after his iphone filter turned him into a Wolf and a Boxer!

An Italian priest broke Facebook’s cardinal rule — never leave the filters on.
Paolo Longo, a priest at the Church of San Pietro and San Benedetto di Polla in Salerno province, made the social media sin while streaming a catholic mass on Facebook during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.
During the nearly 50-minute mass, Facebook AR filters activate to make Longo appear to be wearing various animated outfits including a futuristic helmet and a wizard hat.
“You made us laugh, but without malice only with great affection,” a follower responded in Italian.
The priest also laughed off the error, later posting, “Even a laugh is good” in Italian
I have to say it is absolutely hilarious, video courtesy of 9 Nine News melbourne.
An Italian priest has brought a different look to mass, by accidentally activating the video filters while live-streaming the service. #9News pic.twitter.com/u0OfvcwW95
