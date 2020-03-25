Elderly Woman in Spain Caught with Speed that Was “For Her Granddaughter” as Police Catch Her Breaking Quarantine Regulations





Police officers in Navarra, Spain, were shocked to find an 80-year-old woman breaking quarantine rules as they issue three separate sanctions. The three sanctions included: possession of speed, obscene gestures to police officers, and circulation on the public pathway without a justifiable cause.

Policemen stopped the woman to see whether she was breaking the state of alarm regulations as they saw her walking on the streets. When asked what she was doing the 80-year-old woman replied that she was “here, keeping her granddaughter speed safe”.

When the police heard her answer, they seized the illegal substances from the woman and went on to issue a sanction for the “possession of a narcotic substance”. However, the incident did not stop there. As outlined in the picture of the report, after the police confiscated the drugs, the woman proceeded to sit down “lift her skirt, raise her voice and tell the agents to look down here as well if they wanted to” whilst leaving her private parts exposed.