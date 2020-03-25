BREAKING: Spain’s Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China with 3,434 Victims





THE coronavirus death toll in Spain has now surpassed the toll in China, with a current total of 3,434 confirmed deaths.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Spain now stands at 3,434. The total number of confirmed cases also stands at 47,610 people. About 5,400 health care workers are among those confirmed cases.

While cases have been mostly concentrated in Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country, infection numbers are growing in other regions.

China’s current death toll is just below, at 3,281. Worryingly, China have had nearly twice as many confirmed cases as Spain with 81,218.

Spain are the second nation to surpass China’s death toll, where the disease is believed to have originated.





Italy was the first county to confirm more victims to Covid-19 in comparison to China. Their total deaths from the virus is currently 6,820 and total cases at 69,176.





More to follow…