BREAKING: 48 coronavirus deaths in the UK in 24 hours





The UK’s coronavirus death toll has jumped from 43 to 465, but England only sees an additional 28 fatalities, down from 83 on Tuesday.

Those who died include a 47-year-old who did not have an underlying health condition.

-- Advertisement --





The others who died, including one person aged 93, did have underlying health conditions.

Six more deaths in Scotland take the total there to 22, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there are 51 people now in intensive care who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are suspected to have it.

Wales has announced five more coronavirus deaths, also taking its total to 22, and Northern Ireland said its total had increased from four to seven.



