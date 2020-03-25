21-Year-Old Woman Youngest to Die from Coronavirus with No Underlying Conditions





A 21-year-old woman has become the youngest person to die in the UK with no underlying health conditions after contracting coronavirus.

Chloe Middleton’s family confirmed the devastating news on Facebook, hoping to show the seriousness of the disease to those who remain ignorant.

It is believed that Chloe did not have any underlying health conditions.

Last night, the family from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, urged people to ‘do their bit’ and remain at home.

Her mother Diane Middleton wrote on Facebook: “To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus please think again speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter.”





Emily Mistry, Chloe’s aunt, described her as a “beautiful, kind-hearted” young woman and said the family is in “unimaginable pain” and “shattered beyond belief.”

She also warned others: “The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes.





“Please, please adhere to government guidelines. DO YOUR BIT. Protect yourselves and protect others!! The virus isn’t spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.

“Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on…”