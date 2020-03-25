1,000 Workers in Northern Ireland Walk Out of Factory over Social Distancing





One thousand key workers at a poultry factory in Northern Ireland have walked out in protest, after their bosses didn’t uphold social distancing measures.

Workers at Moy Park in Portadown, County Armagh went on strike today because they were unable to stay six feet apart from eachother.

Union bosses at Moy Park state the the protest lasted for fifteen minutes and involved over 1,000 people. It is one of the biggest employers in NI and is a major chicken producer in the region.

They claim workers feel they are being treated as ‘second class citizens’ by being exposed to greater risk of catching coronavirus.

Workers at nearby Lurgan refused to continue working for the same reason and 80 employees from ABP Meats also conducted a demonstration.





Sean McKeever, Unite Regional Officer, said of the poultry worker protest: ‘We need to see immediate movement… to address the workers’ legitimate fears over coronavirus transmission.’

So far there have been 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Ireland.




