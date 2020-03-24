STAY IN AND KEEP WARM: UK Prepares for Coronavirus Lockdown as Bitter Ice Blasts and freezing temperatures sweep across Britain







AS THE UK WAKES UP TO THE FIRST LOCKDOWN SINCE WORLD WAR II THE SCOTTISH WILL BE HAPPY TO STAY INDOORS AND KEEP WARM AS BITTER ICE BLASTS ACROSS THE NORTH

A chill of 0C to hit most of Scotland throughout the day, temperatures will only peak to 4C across many regions of the north, including Newcastle A dusting of snow will also fall over Inverness, in Scotland today.

It comes as the UK is urged to stay indoors and only head out for ‘essential’ items and travel due to the disease outbreak, with penalties facing those to disobey the nation’s new strict lockdown.





Despite the expected warm weather in the South, Londoners are urged to listen to the Government’s warnings and remain inside, “lockdown London” will bask in the mini-heatwave starting today, as the Met Office predicts the sunshine “should dominate” until the end of the month.

Todays forecast is for mild showers but will be otherwise dry and mostly sunny, any early-morning frost will be quick to clear. The mini-heatwaves temperatures are expected to reach hotter than Malta and Corfu, Greece, both due to be 14C by midweek.





Net Weather forecaster Jo Farrow added that there is a chance of more wintry weather to hit as the week progresses. She said: “There will be more frosts by night and some wintry showers in the cold wind off the North Sea.

“But areas affected by the clusters and bands of rain, hail, sleet and mostly hill snow will vary with the wind direction.”

A southerly flow will lift the temperatures into the mid-teens at times this week and with the strengthening sunshine that will feel pleasant.

Overall, March will be a cold month, as Britons prepare to stay indoors due to Prime Minister Boris Johnson issuing an urgent lockdown in the UK to help combat the deadly coronavirus. Chilly nights are expected, with the air feeling particularly crisp.

Next weekend will be cold with wintry showers from the north, although the south won’t see snow, there will be some potential flurries and snow on the northern hills.

