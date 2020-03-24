Spanish police chief condemns “irresponsible” coronavirus patients abandoning hospital without being discharged

NATIONAL Police Chief Operating Officer Jose Angel Gonzalez has warned there have been several cases of patients being treated for coronavirus who have “abandoned” hospital without being discharged by a doctor.

Speaking earlier today, Tuesday, at the coronavirus Expert Management Committee press conference, Gonzalez highlighted what he said was “irresponsible” behaviour in the middle of a health crisis.

He said cases of Covid-19 patients leaving hospitals without a medical professional’s authorisation had been detected in different areas, which for the National Police “means a great