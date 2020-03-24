Spanish Pensioner Fined for ‘Hunting Pokemon’ in Madrid during Lockdown

A Spanish pensioner has been fined after being caught wandering through Madrid ‘hunting pokemons.’

Spain became one of the first European countries to enforce a curfew and restrictions on travel earlier this month, attempting to dramatically reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

After a week in quarantine, a 77-year-old man decided to break some rules and venture outside into the nations capital. It is believed that he was playing the popular mobile game ‘Pokemon Go.’

The smartphone app combines gaming with the real world and sees players tracking down and training Pokemon characters in real locations.





According to the fine sheet, shared by the Policia Municipal de Madrid, the pensioner was stopped in the Latina district of Madrid at 1:30pm on Sunday and told police ‘he was hunting Pokemons.’

TeleMadrid reports that 664 fines were imposed in the city on Sunday alone, adding to the more than 60,000 complaints across Spain since the lockdown began.



