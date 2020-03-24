Spain’s Cruz Roja hand out care packages to those in need during the Coronavirus crisis in Alicante

CRUZ Roja in Alicante has handed out emergency good for people in a desperate situation who may not be able to get to the shops for essential items. On Tuesday items were handed out in Talía and yesterday, Wednesday, 25 care packages were handed out to those in need in the town of Javea.

These packages included cleaning basics like laundry detergent, washing up liquid bleach and floor scrubber as well as personal hygiene items such as shampoo, bath gel wet wipes and the all-important toilet paper.

There was also a selection of long-life food items like pasta, rice, flour, tins of tuna, lentils and chickpeas and oil for cooking plus fresh milk and vegetables and a few treats like biscuits, cheese, yoghurts and cocoa.

For those that cannot cook and for the homeless, there were ready meals and cold cuts.





Should anybody wish to contact Cruz Roja they can visit www.cruzroja.es/ or facebook.com/CruzRojaPrAlicante



