Man City’s Manager Pep Guardiola donates a million euros to help Spain’s Catalunia battle coronavirus

Manchester City Football Club’s Manager Pep Guardiola has today donated a million euros to help Catalunia battle coronavirus (COVID-19).

The funds have been received by the Àngel Soler Daniel Foundation and the medical College of Barcelona.

The generous donation will be used to help Catalunia’s collapsing health care to fight coronavirus. According to the Foundation, this generous amount will be used to buy desperately needed equipment, such as protective gloves, masks, suits and ventilators for the region’s overburdened health service, to save patients who are critically ill with COVID-19.



