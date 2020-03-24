Linda Lusardi needs all the help she can get as shes hooked up on oxygen after getting coronavirus

LINDA Lusardi’s husband Sam says she is on oxygen and “needs all the help she can get” in fight against the coronavirus.

Yesterday her husband Sam described her being at deaths door as she was battling the illness.

-- Advertisement --

He wrote on Facebook today: “No real change in Linda today, I’m afraid. She’s been the same since last night. Still on oxygen and still on a drip, very poorly.

“She’s eating and drinking regularly. Just needs her oxygen levels to start taking care of themselves before the next big push can happen.

“She’s still far from well and nowhere near out of the woods. Send your thoughts, Your love, your prayers and your positivity to her. She needs all the help she can get right now.”





Ending on a positive note, Sam added: “She’s fighting and she is winning. Thank you for all of your amazing and kind messages. So much love. Sam.”



